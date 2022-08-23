Holiday In The Park gearing up for West Orange fun; see the details

WEST ORANGE — West Orange officials have a few fun questions for you.

Are you a crafty and creative person?

Do you like to cook good food for lots of people?

Do you have a “fine ride” that you would like to show off to the community?

If you answered “yes” to any of these, then this year’s Holiday In The Park is the place for you.

The City of West Orange is proud to host this year’s 21st annual event Nov. 5, providing a venue for vendors of all types – crafts, gift items, home décor and of course, great food.

This will be the second year to include the very popular Classic Car Show, officials said.

Many classic vehicles were on hand at last year’s event, and organizers expect even more to participate in 2022.

Local entertainment will perform all throughout the day.

“We are proud to showcase some of our hometown talent,” officials said. “An entertainment schedule will be released when it becomes available.”

There is no charge to enter a vehicle in the car show. Vendor booth spaces are available for the day for $40. If you need electricity, its $65.

Registration forms and additional information can be found on the city’s website: cityofwestorange.com. Those interested can also call West Orange City Hall at 409-883-3468.

“Last year’s festival was a tremendous success thanks to our vendors, car show participants, entertainers and guests,” officials said. “We are excited about this year’s event and hope to see everyone back again. As always, there will be no entrance fee to the festival. So what better way to spend the day, visit with friends and neighbors, do some holiday shopping, listen to some great music, eat some delicious food and check out some fine rides? We look forward to seeing you all there!”