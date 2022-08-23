Disorganized weather system could threaten Caribbean Sea

Published 5:12 pm Tuesday, August 23, 2022

By Orange Leader

Weather watchers have their eyes on the Atlantic as a disorganized weather system potentially makes its way to the Caribbean Sea.

(Courtesy of the National Hurricane Center)

As of Tuesday afternoon, east of The Windward Islands, is a large area of disturbed weather forming and centered several hundred miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands.

The National Hurricane Center said this system is currently disorganized, but environmental conditions could become more conducive for development in a few days when the system approaches the Windward Islands or Southeastern Caribbean Sea.

Formation chance through 48 hours is near 0 percent. The formation chance through five days is a low 20 percent.

More News

Orange woman one of two killed in head-on wreck Monday night

See how to sign up for free TWEEN ESTEEM camp in Orange

Holiday In The Park gearing up for West Orange fun; see the details

PHOTO FEATURE: Walmart Giving going to classroom sets of novels

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar