Sheriff’s Office: Missing man last seen in Louisiana could be in Orange

Published 5:03 pm Monday, August 22, 2022

By Orange Leader

Kolton Smith

A Buna man potentially in Orange has been reported as a missing person.

According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Kolton Smith was last seen Saturday at 6 a.m. in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana. However, officials said, he could possibly be in Orange or Galveston.

The 30-year-old Buna man was wearing a bright pink shirt, jeans, dark green shoes and a black “Tap Out” hat when last seen.

He has a tribal tattoo on the upper side of his right arm, a Batman tattoo on his right forearm, a skull with roses tattooed on the inside of his upper left arm, and a red and black star on the upper inside of his right arm.

Smith is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Smith’s whereabouts has been asked to call the JCSO at 409-384-5417.

More News

Orange Police update stabbing, fatal shooting investigations

Average gas prices in Texas fall 1.2 cents per gallon in last week. Are more declines still on the way?

Orange County marriage licenses issued: Aug. 15, 2022 – Aug. 19, 2022

Orange County authorities looking for convicted sex offender

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar