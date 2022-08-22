Orange County marriage licenses issued: Aug. 15, 2022 – Aug. 19, 2022

Published 12:04 am Monday, August 22, 2022

By Orange Leader

Marriage licenses issued by The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, for the week of Aug. 15, 2022, to Aug. 19, 2022 include:

Kory Campbell and Cassie Derouen

Donnie Morrison and Jessica Catlin

Justin Brittain and Ellisa Knox

Jeremiah Gould and Katie Landry
John Clanton and Lindsey Gage

Jordan Fontenot and Amie Lyons

Michael Lotsey and Ashley Stevens

Michael Duke and Gwendolyn King

Michael Marks and Kaylan McBrain

More News

Orange County authorities looking for convicted sex offender

Fully vetted lab-mix Ruby is ready for adoption

BRIGHT FUTURES — Hallie Maddox shares plans for memorable senior year at Little Cypress-Mauriceville

Orangefield Independent School District continues armed school marshal safety efforts

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar