Orange County coaching records since 1977, area has had some super coaches

It’s that time of year when everyone is starting to turn their focus on the upcoming high school football season.

Former Orange County football players will always remember their head coach and what they meant to them.

So here is a flashback from some glory days that local fans and former players can remember.

West Orange-Stark, which has competed in eight state title games, winning four of them, is flying in rare air.

The Mustang program is now the winningest team by percentage in the state all-time now after its 500th game in program history in 2018.

Here is a list of all of the head football coaching records in the Orange County area from 1977-2020.

Orange Area Coaching Records (since 1977)

WO-S

Hiawatha Hickman 2022-present 0-0-0 .000

Cornel Thompson: 2011-present 129-22-0 .854

Dan Hooks: 1981-2010 277-71-2 .794

Steve McCarthy: 1977-1980 29-10-1 .725

SCHOOL: 435-103-3 .807

* * *

LC-M

Eric Peevey: 2021-present 11-3-0 .786

Randy Crouch: 2009-present 52-70-0 .426

Todd Moody: 2005-2008 8-28-0 .222

David Williams: 1994-2004 56-58-0 .491

Rhodney Russell: 1991-1993 19-11-1 .629

Lucky Gamble: 1989-1990 9-10-1 .475

Pat Wozniak: 1985-1988 11-28-0 .282

Ron Dupree: 1981-1984 20-20-0 .500

a-Lidney Thompson: 1977-1980 17-22-1 .438

SCHOOL: 203-250-3.448

* * *

VIDOR

Jeff Mathews: 1999-present 112-118-0 .487

Kevin Johnson: 1997-1998 3-17-0 .150

Pat Murphy: 1994-1996 7-23-0 .233

Jay Law: 1989-1993 5-45-0 .100

Nolan Viator: 1987-1988 3-16-0 .158

J.R. Jones: 1985-1986 5-13-2 .300

Phillip Brown: 1978-1984 36-35-0 .507

Ronnie Thompson: 1977 6-4-0 .600

SCHOOL: 177-271-2 .396

* * *

BRIDGE CITY

Cody McGuire: 2021-present 4-6-0 .400

Allen DeShazo 2018-present 6-21-0 .222

Dwayne DuBois: 2015-17 17-14-0 .548

Cris Stump: 2007-2014 35-47-0 .427

Claude Tarver: 2002-2006 36-19-0 .655

Curtis Conway: 1999-2001 20-16-0 .556

Les Johnson: 1995-1998 16-23-1 .413

Terry Townzen: 1990-1994 19-31-0 .380

Fred Bolton: 1984-1989 21-37-1 .364

Gary Sutton: 1981-1983 8-21-0 .276

b-Andy Griffin: 1977-1980 22-16-1 .577

SCHOOL: 204-251-3 .449

* * *

ORANGEFIELD

Josh Smalley: 2012-present: 56-49-0 .533

Brian Huckabay: 2009-2011 16-14-0 .533

Blake Morrison: 2004-2008 12-34-0 .261

Kevin Flanigan: 2000-2003 24-17-0 .585

Randy Theriot: 1996-1999 23-20 .535

Charlie Wallace: 1992-1995 14-26-0 .350

Mark Foreman: 1990-1991 1-19-0 .050

Dennis Robbins: 1988-1989 15-6-0 .714

Julian Bush: 1986-1987 13-7-2 .636

c-Ed Peveto: 1977-1985 57-33-2 .630

SCHOOL: 231-225-3.507

Notes: a- Lidney Thompson took over at LC-M in 1976 and coached for five years and posted an overall record of 20-26-3 (.439); b- Andy Griffin took over at Bridge City in 1974 and coached for seven years and posted an overall record of 39-29-1 (572); c- Ed Peveto took over at Orangefield in 1975 and coached for 11 years and posted an overall record of 67-42-3 (612).