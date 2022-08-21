Orange County authorities looking for convicted sex offender
Published 8:19 am Sunday, August 21, 2022
Jessie Robert Jent is a convicted sex offender required to register annually.
He has ties to Vidor and is listed as a transient.
Jent was convicted of sexual assault of a child after an incident involving a 13-year-old female.
In July, the Vidor Police Department obtained a warrant for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of Jent, please call Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477), online at 833TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS App.
You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.