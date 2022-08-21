Orange County authorities looking for convicted sex offender

Published 8:19 am Sunday, August 21, 2022

By Orange Leader

Jessie Robert Jent

Jessie Robert Jent is a convicted sex offender required to register annually.

He has ties to Vidor and is listed as a transient.

Jent was convicted of sexual assault of a child after an incident involving a 13-year-old female.

In July, the Vidor Police Department obtained a warrant for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Jent, please call Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477), online at 833TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS App.

You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

