Lady Cats snag 2 of 3, advance to Bay City tourney Gold Bracket

BAY CITY – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats traveled Thursday to the inaugural Tournament on the Bay in Bay City. They finished the day 2-1 defeating Mexia and Bay City and falling to Mabank. They finished second in their pool, which earned them a spot in the Gold Bracket for Saturday.

The Lady Bobcats took down Mexia 25-17, 25-20 in their opener. Mackenzie Haley notched five kills and three aces. Kaylea Gravett had 10 digs. Harleigh Rawls chimed in with six assists while Brianna Moore had five. Greenlea Oldham posted two blocks.

Orangefield fell to Mabank 25-18, 20-25, 15-8. Rawls had 11 digs, 10 assists and two aces. Haley had 11 kills and Kylie Mouton six. Moore claimed 13 assists while Hannah Block notched eight digs and Lela Francis had a block.

The Lady Bobcats wrapped up the day with a 25-17, 25-22 win over Bay City.

Moore put together 16 assists. Haley had three kills and two aces. Rawls notched 11 digs and Libby Thurman nine. Mouton led the way with five kills while Oldham had three.