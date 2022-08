Meet Ruby, a sweet, young fully vetted lab-mix female looking for a quiet and loving home.

She would love to spend her evenings snuggled up with her people while getting belly rubs.

Ruby also gets along well with other dogs.

Please consider fostering or adopting sweet Ruby.

She is located at Orange County Animal Shelter on Simmons Drive in Orange.

For more information, call Traci James at 409-998-2614.