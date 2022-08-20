BRIGHT FUTURES — Hallie Maddox works to inspire, bring together Little Cypress-Mauriceville campus

LITTLE CYPRESS — There are plenty of Little Cypress-Mauriceville students across the board who can look up and be grateful they know senior Hallie Maddox.

Maddox, without question, is a key fixture across the campus and is ready to inspire during her senior year.

She is the vice president of student council and vice president of Bear Believers Club. She also participates in a lot of community service activities, along with serving as the Lady Bears volleyball team captain.

“It seems unreal that high school is flying by so fast, but it has been so much fun,” said Maddox. “I love to be a part of my school family, no matter what club it is or in volleyball. I just love to help and inspire people.”

Student Activities Director Stacey Smith said Maddox is one of those special students who sticks out with one of the biggest hearts imaginable.

“What she does to help students across campus, especially our young ones, is simply amazing,” Smith said. “She’s a tremendous role model for anyone.”

As student council vice president, Maddox, the daughter of Heidi and Adam Strandberg and Robert and Krissa Maddox, is ready for a busy year.

That means she is ready to ignite school spirit for the entire campus.

She said it has grown each year since she was a freshman.

“We plan things like dress-up days for game days and pep rallies with different themes each week during football season and, even during basketball season,” she said. “We really try to get the young kids involved, especially the freshmen. It was great to show them around during freshman orientation and showing them what they can look forward too.”

Maddox is also anticipating something else in student council.

Fall Convention and Spring Convention in Beaumont are again planned.

That allows a chance to meet students from other schools.

“We also pick up a lot of great ideas and different themes from each other,” she said. “It’s a blast. It’s kind of sad with these being my last two, but I plan on making great memories.”

Smith, who has Maddox as an aide during one of the periods during school, has so much confidence in the senior’s talents.

“You could call her the ‘Great Organizer’ because that what she does,” said Smith. “If you need different groups to come together to do special projects and gather at sporting events, no doubt, Hallie is our go-to person. Her leadership skills are off the charts.”

Maddox is especially proud of Bear Believers Club.

They meet every Wednesday and talk about how Jesus Christ affects lives and all get to hear some great testimonies.

“It gives everyone a great connection,” she said. “Last year, we were kind of a small group. We had our first meeting the other day, and it has grown so much. I can’t wait to see it grow even more. It’s so inspirational.”

Maddox is also heavily involved in church events at The First Church of the Nazarene in Orange.

She loves her church family, adding the summer camps were awesome.

“I was able to be a teacher at them this summer and I was also busy coaching a summer league volleyball team,” she said.

Maddox, who was a member of the All-District 22-4A and All-Orange Leader Volleyball teams last year, is in volleyball season full force with district play starting already in early September.

“I just love the sport, my stepdad Adam got me involved in it when I was younger and I have loved it ever since,” said Maddox. “We’re a young team this year, so being a captain is extra special this year because I really love helping the younger ones improve and teach them the game. To watch them improve, that’s been great, and I know they are only going to get better.”

So what does Maddox do in her rare spare time?

She likes to spend time with brother Hayes, 3, and sister Anslee, 8.

“I stay busy, but just being with them helps we wind down. I love every second with them being the big sister,” she said. “It’s been awesome this summer watching Anslee play softball.”

Maddox plans on going to Texas A&M, but she is not 100 percent on what to major in.

She has been fortunate to be around great teachers in her mom and stepdad and wouldn’t mind following in their footsteps.

Occupational Therapy is also something being considered.

Right now, Maddox wants to have a tremendous time as a senior Lady Bear.

“I just want to have fun in everything I do and be a leader,” said Maddox. “I really love helping the younger kids and helping lead them down the right path. I always want them to know I’m here for them. That’s what I cherish the most. I just want to be friends with everyone I come across.”