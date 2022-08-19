Weather officials keeping eye on likely tropical development in Southern Gulf of Mexico

Weather officials said Friday afternoon there is a high probability of tropical development in the Southern Gulf of Mexico.

As of now, the disturbance is not expected to have any impact across Southeast Texas or Southwest Louisiana.

The formation chance through 48 hours is 70 percent.

Satellite imagery indicates showers and thunderstorms associated with the broad low-pressure area over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico and the Bay of Campeche continue to become better organized.

Environmental conditions appear favorable for additional development, and a tropical depression could form later Friday, Friday night or Saturday while the system moves northwestward across the southwestern and western Gulf of Mexico.

However, by Saturday night, the system is expected to move inland over northeastern Mexico, which will end its chances of development.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is en route to investigate the system.