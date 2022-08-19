TxDOT details Interstate 10 closures Saturday in Orange County

Published 6:56 pm Friday, August 19, 2022

By Orange Leader

The Texas Department of Transportation announced Interstate-10 will have some closures in Orange County on Saturday.

According to TxDOT, I-10 westbound from Simmons Drive to SH 87 will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and I-10 eastbound from SH 87 to the Sabine River relief Bridge will be closed from noon to 5 p.m.

The closures are needed to handle repairs.

Traffic will be diverted to the frontage roads.

Motorists should expect possible delays, and all work is weather permitting.

