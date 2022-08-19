“Building Bears” program ignites Little Cypress Elementary fun
Published 12:10 am Friday, August 19, 2022
Prekindergarten and kindergarten classes at Little Cypress Elementary met one of the Bear mascots Thursday, as part of their “Building Bears” program.
LCE students are working on behavior in the classroom, hallway, cafeteria and playground.
“We have essentially been ‘building bears’ for the past five days,” said teacher Michele Dollar, “and we wanted to have the ‘real’ bear come and check out what we’ve learned!”