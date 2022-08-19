“Building Bears” program ignites Little Cypress Elementary fun

Published 12:10 am Friday, August 19, 2022

By Orange Leader

(Photo courtesy of LC-M CISD)

Prekindergarten and kindergarten classes at Little Cypress Elementary met one of the Bear mascots Thursday, as part of their “Building Bears” program.

LCE students are working on behavior in the classroom, hallway, cafeteria and playground.

“We have essentially been ‘building bears’ for the past five days,” said teacher Michele Dollar, “and we wanted to have the ‘real’ bear come and check out what we’ve learned!”

More News

PHOTO FEATURE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office supports veterans with new and improved unit

Bridge City council to allow city manager to handle personnel issues

Subcontractor dies from probable electrocution at the Sabine River Authority

Orange Police identify man shot and killed Saturday evening

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar