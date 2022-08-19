Assistant principal rushes to action when student seen choking in cafeteria

Published 5:21 am Friday, August 19, 2022

By Orange Leader

David Mire

ORANGEFIELD — One local educator was in the right place at the right time this week, and it led to an emergency assist for a student in need.

According to Orangefield Director of Technology Jennifer Gauthier, David Mire saved a choking student in the cafeteria.

The junior high assistant principal helped clear the student’s airway, and the student is now doing well, according to the school district.

“We are proud of Mr. Mire and the others involved in assisting with the emergency,” Gauthier said. “They did an awesome job!”

