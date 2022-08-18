VOLLEY ROUNDUP: Lady Bears comeback highlights strong performances for local teams

LITTLE CYPRESS — The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears claimed a gut-wrenching five-game victory over the Hamshire-Fannett Lady Longhorns in non-district action at Hargrove Gym, winning the match 25-23, 20-25, 18-25, 25-20, 15-5.

The Lady Bears rallied from a 2-1 deficit to secure the win.

Alyssa Brown led LCM with 15 kills, while Lindi Perry had 11 and Chrissy Joseph 10.

Hallie Maddox set up the offense well, notching 28 assists. Janniliz Nazario collected 27 digs and four aces. Savannah Crabtree claimed 20 digs while Perry added four blocks.

Lady Cardinals

BRIDGE CITY – The Bridge City Lady Cardinals made a clean sweep of Beaumont United in non-district action, rolling to a 25-18, 25-7, 25-8 victory at Cardinal Gym.

Taryn Doiron put up 12 kills, 10 assists and four digs. Cambree LaComb had 12 assists and four aces.

Demi Carter notched six kills and three aces while Anna Kelly nabbed seven kills.

Lady Bobcats

LIBERTY – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats fell to a tough Liberty team in three games in non-district play at Panther Gym.

Mackenzie Haley had 10 kills for the Lady Bobcats.

Harleigh Rawls led the way with 11 assists, while Brianna Moore had seven. Haley notched nine digs, while Kaylea Gravett had seven.

The Lady Bobcats will be competing in the Bay City Tournament through the weekend.

Lady Pirates

SOUR LAKE – The Vidor Lady Pirates absorbed their first loss of the season to Hardin-Jefferson, falling 25-22, 25-22, 25-19 at Hawks Gym.