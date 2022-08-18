Ronnie Dale Bishop Sr., 68, of Orange, passed away on August 16, 2022, at his home surrounded by loved ones.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City.

Officiating will be F.H. Prov. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, August 26, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City.

Born in Waco, Texas, on February 12, 1954, he was the son of Lonnie and Della Bishop.

Ronnie proudly served in the United States Air Force from July of 1972 to May of 1976 when he was honorably discharged.

He was a diehard Dallas Cowboys and Baylor College fan and never missed out on watching a game.

Ronnie enjoyed his solitude but always loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.

He was an incredible man and will always be lovingly remembered by those that knew him.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Anita Seay Bishop, parents, Lonnie and Della Bishop; brothers, Russell Bishop (Scooter), Thomas Bishop (Pedo), James Bishop (Jim); sisters, Doris Fitch (Dinky), and Mary Henry.

He is survived by his lifelong best friend and mother of his children, Sandy Drouillard; children, Ronnie Bishop Jr. and wife, Kristy, Shelly Broussard and boyfriend, Marc Edgerly; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sisters, Ruth Horton, and Martha Smith both of Waco.

Serving as pallbearers will be Ronnie Bishop, Jr., Tyler Bishop, Cody Broussard, Kevin Broussard, Chad Pate and Clint Perkins.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warriors Project at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate