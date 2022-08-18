Euel Norwood, 91, a 58 year resident of Bridge City, passed away on August 16, 2022, in Tomball, Texas.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, August 22, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City.

Officiating will be Mark Bunch. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Sunday, August 21, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City.

Born in Palacios, Texas, on March 23, 1931, he was the son of Johnny and Eva Norwood.

Euel was a loyal member at St. Paul United Methodist Church.

He was also a Freemason and then went on to become a part of the Shriner Society as well. Euel was a representative on the Bridge City Council for a number of years along with being a Master Gardener and former part owner of the Pea Patch Golf Course in Groves, Texas.

He is preceded in death by parents, Johnny and Eva Norwood; grandson, Devin Dodge; and siblings, Otis Norwood, Edward Norwood, Betty Cartee, and Johnnie Broussard.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Dorris Ann Norwood; children, Rynda Divers and husband, Bruce of Cypress, Mark Norwood of Houston; grandchild, Wendy Kravetz; six great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Drew Norwood.