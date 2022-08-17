Lady Pirates rumble to Silsbee tourney title; check out scores and stats

SILSBEE – It was a great start to the 2022 high school volleyball season for the Vidor Lady Pirates and first-year head coach Brooklyn Sampere as they rolled to the title at the Silsbee Tournament.

The Lady Pirates (5-0) downed Buna 26-24, 22-25, 15-12 and Hamshire-Fannett 25-16, 27-29, 15-12 to take the crown in the Gold Bracket.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the girls,” said Sampere. “They worked so hard during the offseason and summer, and you can tell it is paying off, they are excited about it and having fun.”

Against Buna, Jada Lee had five kills and an ace. Riley Sherman notched three kills and four aces. Laikyn Brodnax had three kills and a block and Carlie Abbott had four aces.

Against Hamshire-Fannett, Sherman claimed five kills, three blocks and three aces. Brodnax collected four kills, while Lee had three. Brilie Cornelison had three kills, a block and an ace.

Sherman and Lee were both named to the All-Tournament Team.

In earlier pool play at the tourney, the Lady Pirates defeated Kirbyville 25-17, 25-16, Beaumont United 25-10, 25-22 and Evadale 25-17, 25-19.