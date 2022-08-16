Weather Service monitoring tropical wave near Texas, potential cyclone development

Weather officials are monitoring a tropical wave that is expected to make Texas landfall by sometime this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, there is low potential for tropical cyclone development, and even those unlikely impacts should be south of Southeast Texas.

A tropical wave currently located over the western Caribbean is forecast to enter the southwest Gulf of Mexico by Friday, where an area of low pressure may develop.

The latest guidance moves this wave into south Texas or Mexico over the weekend, where locally heavy rainfall may occur.

No impacts to Southeast Texas or southwest Louisiana or are expected at this time, but all interests should continue to monitor updates as they become available.