BREAKDOWN: Lady Bobcats make clean sweep of Lady Longhorns

Published 12:26 am Tuesday, August 16, 2022

By Van Wade

The Orangefield Lady Bobcats snagged a tough match win over Hamshire-Fannett. (Photo courtesy Orangefield Volleyball).

FANNETT – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats squeezed out a tight 26-24, 25-17, 21-25, 24-26, 15-5 victory over the Hamshire-Fannett Lady Longhorns in non-district volleyball action.

Greenlea Oldham led the Lady Bobcats with 12 kills, while Mackenzie Haley had 11 and Kylie Mouton nine.

Brianna Moore led the way with 28 assists, while Harleigh Rawls contributed 15.

Libby Thurman claimed 15 digs, while Hannah Block contributed 14.

Block and Kaitlyn Jenkins had three aces apiece. Oldham and Lela Francis had three blocks apiece, while Mouton had two.

The Lady Bobcat JV defeated H-F 25-13, 25-15, and the Lady Bobcat freshmen won 25-20, 25-16 as they completed the program sweep.

