State board recognizes Becky McAnelley’s “excellence” at Lamar State College Orange

Becky McAnelley has worked at Lamar State College Orange for more than 35 years, starting as a student assistant.

Now that decades-in-the-making effort has been recognized for excellence on a statewide scale.

The Texas State University System Foundation recently announced winners of the 2022 Regents’ Professor, Teacher, Staff Excellence and Student Scholar Awards at the TSUS Board of Regents meeting in Austin.

McAnelley, assistant dean of student services and registrar at Lamar State College Orange, received the Regents’ Staff Excellence Award.

Provost and Executive Vice President Dr. Wendy Elmore said McAnelley represents the highest excellence the school system has to offer.

“She is a valued colleague who has devoted her entire career to Lamar State College Orange, changing the lives of students, staff and faculty in the process,” Elmore said. “We are grateful to Becky for all she does and has done for our college.”

The award recognizes staff who excel in six areas: commitment to the college and its mission; job competency; collegiality; duration of service; community involvement; and exceptional achievement.

Following work as a student assistant, McAnelley has served in roles such as recruiter; assistant registrar; director of admissions, recruitment, and registrar; and now, assistant dean of student services.

LSCO President Dr. Tom Johnson stressed the excellence award is a high honor.

“One employee is selected from the entire Texas State University System to be honored with this career-milestone achievement,” Johnson said. “We couldn’t be more thrilled for Becky to receive this award and we couldn’t be more in agreement of how deserving she is of this recognition.”

Regents’ Professor, Student Scholar, and Staff Excellence award winners will be formally recognized at the November Board of Regents meeting in San Marcos.

Lamar State College Orange is part of the Texas State University System.

Additional member institutions include Lamar University, Sam Houston State University, Sul Ross State University, Texas State University, Lamar Institute of Technology and Lamar State College Port Arthur.