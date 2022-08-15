SEE THE NAMES: 100 graduate college in Orange; 75% are 1st-generation college graduates
Published 5:11 pm Monday, August 15, 2022
Lamar State College Orange hosted its Summer 2022 Graduation over the weekend.
The graduation was held Saturday at J. Michael and Bridget Shahan Events Center, and 100 students graduated.
President Tom Johnson served as the commencement speaker.
College officials said 75 percent of the graduates were first-generation college graduates.
