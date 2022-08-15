SEE THE NAMES: 100 graduate college in Orange; 75% are 1st-generation college graduates

Published 5:11 pm Monday, August 15, 2022

By Orange Leader

Lamar State College Orange shared this photo of Dr. Tom Johnson, president, with an LSCO graduate on Saturday.

Lamar State College Orange hosted its Summer 2022 Graduation over the weekend.

The graduation was held Saturday at J. Michael and Bridget Shahan Events Center, and 100 students graduated.

President Tom Johnson served as the commencement speaker.

College officials said 75 percent of the graduates were first-generation college graduates.

To see the graduates listed by city, starting with the honor graduates, click here.

