Details limited as Orange Police continue investigating fatal Saturday shooting

ORANGE — Pending notification of kin, the Orange Police Department has not released the name of a man who died Saturday after being shot.

Police were called to the 100 block of 1st Street at approximately 9:30 p.m. in reference to a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was brought by Acadian Ambulance to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, where he died from his injuries, according to OPD.

The victim was outside when he was shot.

Detective Nick Medina on Monday said police are not releasing the man’s age at this time and are not ready to release information on whether authorities have identified any potential suspects.

An autopsy has been ordered.

People with information about this crime can call Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS or by downloading the P3 Tips app on a smart phone. Tips are anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

— Written by Mary Meaux