19-year-old killed in Sunday afternoon crash; Troopers say speeding involved

DEQUINCY, Louisiana — On Sunday, shortly before 4:15 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash at the intersection of Camp Edgewood Road and Pilgrim Rest Road in Beauregard Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 19-year-old Kyler Louis Lacy of Sulphur.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2000 Ford pickup truck, driven by 20-year-old Chad Garren Cooley of DeQuincy, Louisiana, was traveling east on Camp Edgewood Road at a high rate of speed.

Cooley lost control of the vehicle and traveled off the roadway to the right. The vehicle then traveled back across the roadway and overturned.

Lacy, who was the front seat passenger in the Ford, was unrestrained at the time of the crash and suffered fatal injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cooley sustained moderate injuries and was taken to a Lake Charles-area hospital for treatment.

A toxicology sample was obtained from the driver and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.