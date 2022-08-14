Man killed following Saturday night shooting in Orange

A nighttime shooting Saturday in Orange turned fatal when the victim succumbed to his injuries later in the evening, authorities said.

Following a report of a victim “suffering from a gunshot wound,” Orange Police Department officers were dispatched to the 100 block of 1st Street in Orange at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Det. Nick Medina said police discovered a gunshot victim, who was then taken by Acadian Ambulance to CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have not initially identified the victim or provided information about what may have led to the fatal shooting.

The investigation is on-going, Medina said.

“If you have information about this crime, call the Orange Police Department 409-883-1026 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477), online at 833TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS app,” an Orange Police release said.

“You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.”