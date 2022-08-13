Police working scene after 4 thieves took 34 seconds to rob Pinehurst gun shop of 16 weapons

PINEHURST — A recent smash-and-grab burglary at a Pinehurst gun store happened in less than a minute.

During a span of 34 seconds, four people entered Red Lion Tactics, 2494 Martin Luther King Drive, and stole 16 weapons, including three rifles.

Owner Josh Dempsy said the four individuals parked in the back of the business, went around to the front and busted the front door. Security cameras caught the action and helped police identify the suspects. No arrests had been made as of 4 p.m. Friday.

Dempsy said he had cut some corners when opening this location so they could provide more of a selection of products. But now since the burglary he has had bars installed on the door.

Pinehurst Police Chief Jimmy Leboeuf said they were able to recover some of the stolen weapons but did not specify how or where, only to say they were not recovered at the scene.

In addition, there was physical evidence left behind. Police also has along the security video and video from surrounding businesses to use in the case.

Pinehurst police, West Orange police, Orange police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are involved in the case.

No timeline was given of when arrests will be made as the crime is a state offense and federal offense, he said.

Leboeuf is asking businesses to check their video for Aug. 5 from 1:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. and contact Pinehurst Police Department.

People with information about this crime can call Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS or by downloading the P3 Tips app on a smart phone. Tips are anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

Dempsy, a former U.S. Marine who served in Iraq, also served more than four years as a police officer in Orange before opening his business.

“I’m trying not to be upset about it. Hopefully insurance will take care of it,” Dempsy said. “The community has done a fantastic job taking care of us.”

Since the burglary one of his customers started a GoFundMe page to help him pay for damage. He was able to pull about $800 from the donated money to pay for some damages.

“We didn’t ask,” he said. “Several people pitched in. I’m trying to stay positive. The police department did a great job.”

— By Mary Meaux