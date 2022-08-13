Orange Depot hosting County Music Variety Show next week

The Orange Community Players are presenting “Yee Haw! A County Music Variety Show” next week.

The dinner and show kicks off with dinner at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 20 at Orange Train Depot, 1210 W. Green Avenue in Orange.

The menu includes BBQ chicken, sausage, beans, potato salad and dessert. There will also be complimentary wine and beer.

The performance begins at 7:37 p.m.

Tickets are $75 each and $125 per couple.

Tickets can be purchased in person at Looking Good Salon, 3711 N. 16th St. in Orange.

Email info@ocplayers.org for more information.