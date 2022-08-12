Weather Service monitoring tropical disturbance near SETX; cyclone development possible

A surface trough of low pressure is developing over the north-central Gulf of Mexico just offshore of southeastern Louisiana.

This system has a low chance (10 percent), according to the National Weather Service, of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next five days.

Any development will be slow to occur as it drifts west-southwestward over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico.

Regardless of development, locally heavy rains are possible, especially across coastal portions of the southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas through the weekend.