Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Moore brothers officially home; family thrilled with prayers received

MAURICEVILLE – On the morning of July 27, a horrific traffic crash took place that is every parent’s worst fear.

Mauriceville brothers Clayton, Hayden and Peanut Moore, along with two other friends, were heading to a football practice and workout at Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School when their vehicle left the road and struck a tree.

Miraculously, there was no loss of life.

All of the players had injuries to some extent, but the Moore brothers had the longest stays in the hospitals.

The great news is Clayton Moore returned home this week, meaning all three boys are officially home. Their father, Ray Moore, is thrilled to have his boys back after all they went through the last couple weeks.

“It’s such a true blessing and just a relief because things were touch-and-go some,” said Moore. “It was amazing, all of the prayers we received from the entire Little Cypress-Mauriceville community. God certainly answered a lot of prayers for us, and we will be forever grateful.”

Athletic Director and head football coach Eric Peevey, who rushed to the scene of the creash on the day it happened, was elated.

“It’s great to see those smiling faces again, and we are so happy for what is a tremendous family,” said Peevey. “From players, coaches, administrators, teachers, we have put so many prayers out there. Now that they are home, we will continue to pray for their ongoing healing.”

Ray Moore said each of his sons have some healing to go, but they will get there.

“We tell them each day how fortunate and blessed they are that they are finally back home with us,” he said. “The physical healing will take its course and so will the emotional healing. We appreciate everything the community has done for us. They have heard from all their coaches during this. Coach (Adam) Strandberg at Mauriceville Junior High has called us every single day since it happened.”

Moore family members are life-long members of Greater Mauriceville.

Of course, the Moore family is dealing with medical costs soon, and there is a benefit approaching.

The Mauriceville Heritage Association is planning a benefit Sept 24 at the Mauriceville Community Center.

Ray Moore has always been there for anything the community needed, from volunteering with the Mauriceville Youth Football League or Orange Youth Baseball and Softball to volunteering with the Mauriceville Heritage Association.

Anyone that knows Ray Moore or his family knows he is always there. All you have to do is ask. He is the type of man that never says “no.”

For more immediate help, the MHA set up an account at First Financial Bank for anyone who would like to make monetary contributions. Every dollar goes directly to the Moore Family. Just go to any branch and let them know you wish to make a donation to the “Moore Family Benefit.”

There is also a “3 Moore Reasons” Facebook Page where anyone can go on and order T-shirts that range from $20 to $25 with all proceeds going to the Moore family.