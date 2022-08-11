VOLLEYBALL WRAP: Lady Cards, Lady Bobcats launch 2022 campaigns with competitive season openers

The 2022 high school volleyball season is cranking up this week.

The Bridge City Lady Cardinals and Orangefield Lady Bobcats were both in non-district action Tuesday night to start their respective campaigns.

The Lady Cardinals, seeking their third straight District 22-4S title, went on to road and swept Class 5A Dayton 25-20, 25-12, 25-14.

Taryn Doiron notched six kills, six aces and 22 assists. Demi Carter had seven kills, six aces and four blocks and Morgan Louvier claimed six kills, five aces and three blocks.

The Lady Cardinals travel to the Wimberley Tournament Friday and Saturday.

The Lady Bobcats, who moved down to Class 3A this season, dropped a tough five-game match to former 22-4A rival Lumberton at home.

The Lady Raiders squeezed out a 26-24, 22-25, 25-16, 19-25, 15-10 victory over the young, feisty Lady Bobcats, who look to make a solid run in their new 3A district.

Harleigh Rawls had 17 digs and 15 assists for the Lady Bobcats. Mckenzie Haley notched eight kills, five aces and 13 digs. Greenlea Oldham led the team with nine kills and Kylie Mouton had five kills and a block.

Hannah Block contributed 11 digs, while Brianna Moore had 14 assists and Libby Thurman added three aces.

The Lady Bobcats travel to Hamshire-Fannett on Friday.