Orange County Sheriff’s Office joins Jasper authorities in game room inspection; location closed Wednesday

Published 12:28 am Thursday, August 11, 2022

By Orange Leader

Following a Wednesday inspection, Lucky Five game room in Evadale was closed.

EVADALE — On Wednesday, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Scott Duncan, deputies and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office conducted a game room inspection at Lucky Five game room located on FM 2246 in Evadale.

Upon inspection, the game room was found to have several violations of the Jasper County Ordinance Regulating Game Rooms, warranting the immediate closure of the facility until further notice.

The game room could face fines up to $10,000 per violation, along with other penalties.

Authorities announced an arrest was made during the police action.

During the inspection of the game room, a 32-year-old male from Jasper, a customer of the game room, was arrested on a felony larceny warrant out of Hardin County.

Further details will be released pending formal arraignment.

Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman said the criminal activities that these places of business attract when not operating legally will not be tolerated.

“We are going to make sure that they are in compliance, or we are going to shut them down,” Newman said.

“We would like to extend our thanks to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for their continued partnership and support.”

