West Orange accepting “Holiday in the Park” booth reservations; check out the details

WEST ORANGE — Booth registrations are being accepted for the City of West Orange’s 2022 “Holiday in the Park” festival.

The festival is scheduled Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. in the park next door to West Orange City Hall, 2700 Western Avenue in West Orange.

This home-town, community festival brings in people from around the area wanting to kick off the holiday season.

The event includes food booths, craft booths, children’s activities and features local entertainment.

Non-electrical booth spaces (14’ x 14’) are available for $40 each, while electrical booth spaces (20’ x 14’) are $65 each.

Booths are rented on a first-come, first-served basis.

The City of West Orange reserves the right to the sale of all carbonated beverages.

No alcohol of any kind will be sold at, or allowed on, the festival grounds.

Rules and regulations, as well as a site map and registration form can be found at cityofwestorange.com.

For further information, or to reserve a booth space, contact West Orange City Hall at 409-883-3468.