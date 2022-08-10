Football scrimmages set for end of week, see which Orange County football teams goes where

Football scrimmages crank up for Orange County teams near the end of the week.

The Bridge City Cardinals welcome in the Vidor Pirates for a scrimmage tilt Thursday at Larry Ward Stadium in a nice Orange County encounter.

There will be another Orange County matchup Friday when the Orangefield Bobcats entertain the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin’ Bears.

The West Orange-Stark Mustangs, led by first-year head coach Hiawatha Hickman, play host to the Woodville Eagles Friday.

All games this week start with freshmen playing at 5 p.m., followed by the junior varsity and varsity.

The teams will also all have final scrimmages Aug. 18.

WO-S will play host to Vidor. LC-M will venture to Port Neches-Groves to face the Indians. Orangefield will welcome in the Silsbee Tigers. Bridge City will take a road trip to Woodville to face the Eagles.

The 2022 official football season cranks up Thursday/Aug. 25 when LC-M heads to Beaumont’s Memorial Stadium to take on the Hardin-Jefferson Hawks.

Everyone else will be in action Friday/Aug. 26.

WO-S will be at home to host the Nederland Bulldogs. Orangefield will welcome in Bridge City for the Bayou Bowl and Vidor will hit the road, traveling to Silsbee to face the Tigers.