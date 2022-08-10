Football scrimmages set for end of week, see which Orange County football teams goes where

Published 12:28 am Wednesday, August 10, 2022

By Van Wade

Bridge City quarterback Hutch Bearden goes through a passing workout at a Bridge City practice. (Van Wade/Orange Leader)

Football scrimmages crank up for Orange County teams near the end of the week.

The Bridge City Cardinals welcome in the Vidor Pirates for a scrimmage tilt Thursday at Larry Ward Stadium in a nice Orange County encounter.

There will be another Orange County matchup Friday when the Orangefield Bobcats entertain the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin’ Bears.

The West Orange-Stark Mustangs, led by first-year head coach Hiawatha Hickman, play host to the Woodville Eagles Friday.

All games this week start with freshmen playing at 5 p.m., followed by the junior varsity and varsity.

The teams will also all have final scrimmages Aug. 18.

WO-S will play host to Vidor. LC-M will venture to Port Neches-Groves to face the Indians. Orangefield will welcome in the Silsbee Tigers. Bridge City will take a road trip to Woodville to face the Eagles.

The 2022 official football season cranks up Thursday/Aug. 25 when LC-M heads to Beaumont’s Memorial Stadium to take on the Hardin-Jefferson Hawks.

Everyone else will be in action Friday/Aug. 26.

WO-S will be at home to host the Nederland Bulldogs. Orangefield will welcome in Bridge City for the Bayou Bowl and Vidor will hit the road, traveling to Silsbee to face the Tigers.

 

More High School Sports

Hickman, Mustangs await first scrimmage test and the Woodville spread

Matt Livingston talks about clearing a path for more Cardinals victories

Coach Jeff Mathews says Vidor Pirates are already in Week 4 shape

Volleyball season gets ‘real’ this week, see full schedules

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar