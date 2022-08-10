Bridge City High School celebrates Region 5 Secondary Teacher of the Year

Published 12:10 am Wednesday, August 10, 2022

By Orange Leader

Hannah Landry of Bridge City High School is seen in the middle. (Photo courtesy of BCISD)

BRIDGE CITY — Bridge City High School teacher Hannah Landry has brought home a prestigious honor.

Landry is the Region 5 Secondary Teacher of the Year, one of 20 regional secondary teacher nominees who will move on to the state competition.

Also joining her in honors as district Teachers of the Year are Chris Moore – Middle School, Kim Sensat – BCI, and Aaron Roijas – BCE.

“This is an amazing honor, and we could not be more proud of these teachers,” school district officials said.

More News

Area businesswoman breaks down how she was scammed for $1,000; warns other potential victims

2022-2023 schedule at The Lutcher Theater includes plenty to get excited about

West Orange accepting “Holiday in the Park” booth reservations; check out the details

Vidor FFA officers’ service work shines in Ft. Worth

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar