Bridge City High School celebrates Region 5 Secondary Teacher of the Year

BRIDGE CITY — Bridge City High School teacher Hannah Landry has brought home a prestigious honor.

Landry is the Region 5 Secondary Teacher of the Year, one of 20 regional secondary teacher nominees who will move on to the state competition.

Also joining her in honors as district Teachers of the Year are Chris Moore – Middle School, Kim Sensat – BCI, and Aaron Roijas – BCE.

“This is an amazing honor, and we could not be more proud of these teachers,” school district officials said.