OCARC Tournament produces nice catches, see results

Area fishermen had a busy weekend trying to haul in all kinds of catches as the participated in the 34th Annual OCARC Fishing Tournament.

It was a great turnout once again as the OCARC did a wonderful job hosting the event.

The long-time proud tournament allows avid fishermen to show their skills and novice fishermen to have fun. Kids have always enjoyed this tournament, getting to fish with their parents and grandparents.

The tournament is unique; it gives people of all ages the chance to weigh-in fresh and saltwater fish thanks to the Sabine River, Sabine Lake and surrounding tributaries.

OCARC provides intellectually challenged adults an opportunity for vocational training. It also provides daily rehabilitation services, which focus on building social, cognitive and self-help skills.

OCARC, which was founded in 1956, was formed by concerned parents and citizens.

Since 1971, OCARC, has expanded with other workshop extensions, serving approximately 23 adults daily. OCARC has now been in the industrial engraving sign business for more than 20 years, and makes all types of signs, desk sets, name pins in plastic and metal. Other products include trophies, plaques and industrial signs.

The “employees” who make the signs and trophies are actually OCARC’s clients, developmentally disabled adults, who receive vocational training by making these items, with special focus on social and cognitive skills.

As a non-profit, OCARC relies on sales of these items and help from United Way in order to provide these services, and an annual fundraiser in the form of this fishing tournament is always held the first weekend in August.

There were cash prizes awarded in 12 events at this year’s tournament.

Here are the results of the OCARC Fishing Tournament held over the weekend with weight in pounds: