Bridge City ISD introduces new police officers

BRIDGE CITY — Bridge City ISD has three new police officers this year, and the district is looking forward to the expertise they bring with them.

Between the three gentlemen, they have a combined 110 years of experience.

Chief Cliff Hargrave, a Bridge City High graduate, is joining after 37 years of experience, where he has worked for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Orange Police Department, U.S. Marshals and is a former captain over patrol, narcotics and criminal investigations.

Officer Don Harmon comes with 36 years of experience and is former U.S. Army Military Police office and was a U.S. Army Military Police investigator. From there, he worked for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and then was contracted by the U.S. Marshals for federal court and judge security.

Officer Tim Talbert, also a Bridge City High graduate, has 37 years of experience. He began his career with Bridge City Police, followed by Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

“Our students’ safety is at the forefront of everything they do, and we are absolutely thrilled that they will be joining our team this year,” Bright City ISD Superintendent Mike Kelly said.