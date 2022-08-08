Orange County marriage licenses issued: Aug. 1, 2022 – Aug. 5, 2022
Published 6:00 am Monday, August 8, 2022
Marriage licenses issued by The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, for the week of Aug. 1, 2022, to Aug. 5, 2022 include:
Cole A. Vanderburg and Melanie G. Cupp
Bobby L. Vice Jr. and Sylvia C. Sanchez
Nicholas L. Bishop and Elizabeth A. Worthy
Devin B. Barnhart and Avery J.E. McDonald
Sylvester J. Mitchell II and Tanja G. Hebert
Joseph M. Fusilier and Shyanna J.A Armstrong
Devin W. Crocker and Lindsey E. Havens