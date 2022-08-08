Orange County marriage licenses issued: Aug. 1, 2022 – Aug. 5, 2022

Published 6:00 am Monday, August 8, 2022

By Orange Leader

Marriage licenses issued by The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, for the week of Aug. 1, 2022, to Aug. 5, 2022 include:

Cole A. Vanderburg and Melanie G. Cupp

Bobby L. Vice Jr. and Sylvia C. Sanchez

Nicholas L. Bishop and Elizabeth A. Worthy

Devin B. Barnhart and Avery J.E. McDonald

Sylvester J. Mitchell II and Tanja G. Hebert

Joseph M. Fusilier and Shyanna J.A Armstrong

Devin W. Crocker and Lindsey E. Havens

