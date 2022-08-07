Dog lovers unite for Pups & Snow Cones; check out the details

Exceptional Emergency Center is hosting “Pups & Snow Cones,” a dog adoption event, at the Orange location, 1321 N. 16th St. from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 17.

Local vendors have partnered and will offer snow cones, pet portraits and dog grooming. The event is free and open to the public. Dog owners are encouraged to bring their dogs, but must be always on leashes and with their owners.

“We will be giving away the first 100 snow cones from Papa Levi’s for free,” said Trinity Ewing, marketing liaison for Exceptional Emergency Center. “The event is to raise awareness about hydration, heat exhaustion, the welfare of pets and to find homes for pets at the Southeast Texas Humane Society. Southeast Texas summer heat is very dangerous for us and our pets. The shelters are overrun with animals that need good homes and love.”

Jessica Pachar, Exceptional Emergency Center facility director, will give a talk on recognizing an overheated dog.

“Pachar will cover topics like heat exhaustion and how to prevent them,” Ewing said. “She will also talk about the importance of finding homes for pets at overrun shelters.”

Guests have the opportunity to take portraits with their dogs.

“Each photo is $5,” said Lauren Wood, owner of Woodstalk Photography. “Our sweet dog was adopted from the humane society and sadly passed away from liver disease, so this project really spoke to me. Photographing families with their pets is so much fun, and it truly means a lot to capture photos of people’s 4-legged babies just as much as photographing their family. People can call or reach me on Facebook if they want to book a session.”

Papa Levi’s Snow Cones will be serving four flavors.

“Ice cream, blue bubblegum, strawberry and Tiger’s blood,” Gaby Chinchilla said. “At our main location we have more than 100 flavors, which include regular and single flavors, mixed flavors, cream flavors and sugar free options.”

Chincilla is a native from Venezuela and resides in Port Arthur.

“This my fourth season being Papa Levi’s owner,” she said. “We’re dog lovers and want to help them to find a home a family to take care of them. This is a great cause.”

Papa Levi’s Sno Cones is located at 3651 Main Avenue in Groves.

Ewing said Exceptional Emergency Center’s goal is to support the community and change it for the better.

“I am honored to be a part of such a caring organization,” she said. “Some added bonuses are to promote our local vendors, give back to our community with free snow cones and show some love to these beautiful animals.”

Ewing said Exceptional Emergency Center’s goal is to be at the center of SETX.

“We are a free-standing emergency room and accept all major insurances, including Medicare and Medicaid CHIP,” Ewing said. “Each facility is equipped with CT scan, X-ray, ultrasound and complete lab services. The three local facilities are in Port Arthur, Orange, and Beaumont.

“Dogs are not just pets, they are family. I believe that animals should be treated like family and so do our vendors. When we see these animals that need food, water, a home and love, we can’t help but want to take care of them. I believe it’s not just our vendors that think this way but our entire community. The city of Orange is all about making this city the best place it can be. I am hoping that this will become visible at our Pups and Snow Cones event.”

For more information on the Southeast Texas Humane Society, call 409-833-0504.

For more information on Woodstalk Photography, call 409-673-1953.

For more information on 5 Dogs Grooming, call 409-790-8155.

For more information on Papa Levi’s Sno Cones, call 409-237-1961.

— By Sierra Kondos