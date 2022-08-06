Volleyball season gets ‘real’ this week, see full schedules

The ladies, as usual, are on a fast track ahead of the guys on the gridiron, as the 2022 high school volleyball season gets cranked up as non-district plays starts Monday and Tuesday, before schools even start across the area.

Teams got in quick scrimmages at the end of last week as coaches picked their squads and are ready to rip.

Four of the five Orange County teams made the postseason last year.

Bridge City is on a quest to win a third straight District 22-4A crown after going 12-0 in district play last season and making the Class 4A Region III quarterfinals. The Lady Cardinals are sparked by the likes of All-District players Taryn Doiron, Morgan Louvier and Demi Carter. And Coach Savanah DeLuna looks for another big season.

Little Cypress-Mauriceville looks to climb the ladder after notching third-place last season. The Lady Bears have several key players back for Coach Rhonda Williams, who has led them to the postseason every season she has been at the school.

Vidor is led by first-year head coach Brooklyn Sampere. The Lady Pirates made the playoffs for the third time in school history last year and have several key veterans back to spark another nice run.

The Orangefield Lady Bobcats, sparked by long-time coach Ashlee Peevey, are a young team this year after earning the second-place spot out of 22-4A in 2021. Good news for the Lady Bobcats, they are moving back down to Class 3A, but remain in a very competitive district.

The West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs had a great turnout over the course of the summer and look to pull off some surprises by the time 22-4A play rolls around.

Here is a look at the 2022 Orange County volleyball schedules:

ORANGEFIELD

Aug. 9: Lumberton

Aug. 12: at Hamshire-Fannett

Aug. 16: at Liberty

Aug. 18-20: at Bay City Tournament

Aug. 23: at Bridge City

Aug. 25-27: at Orangefield Tournament

Aug. 26: at WO-S

Aug. 30: Deweyville

Sept. 2: Woodville

Sept. 6: at Evadale

Sept. 8-10: at YMBL Tournament

Sept. 9: Kirbyville*

Sept. 13: at Warren*

Sept. 16: at East Chambers*

Sept. 20: Hardin*

Sept. 23: Buna*

Sept. 27: Kountze*

Sept. 30: at Anahuac*

Oct. 4: at Kirbyville*

Oct. 7: Warren*

Oct. 11: East Chambers*

Oct. 14: at Hardin*

Oct. 18: at Buna*

Oct. 21: at Kountze*

Oct. 25: Anahuac*

* * *

BRIDGE CITY

Aug. 9: at Dayton

Aug. 12-13: at Wimberley Tournament

Aug. 16: at Beaumont United

Aug. 23: Orangefield

Aug. 25-27: at Dayton Tournament

Aug. 26: at Hamshire-Fannett

Aug. 30: at Huffman

Sept. 2: at Nederland

Sept. 6: at Tarkington

Sept. 8-10: at YMBL Tournament

Sept. 9: at Silsbee*

Sept. 13: at LC-M

Sept. 20: Vidor*

Sept. 23: at Lumberton*

Sept. 27: at Jasper*

Sept. 30: at WO-S*

Oct. 4: Silsbee*

Oct. 7: LC-M*

Oct. 14: at Vidor*

Oct. 18: Lumberton*

Oct. 21: Jasper*

Oct. 25: WO-S*

* * *

LC-M

Aug. 8: Liberty

Aug. 9: Hardin

Aug. 12: at Pasadena Memorial

Aug. 11-13: at Pasadena Tournament

Aug. 16: Hamshire-Fannett

Aug. 19: at PN-G

Aug. 23: at Deweyville

Aug. 25-27: at Dayton Tournament

Aug. 30: Anahuac

Sept. 9: Hardin-Jefferson

Sept. 8-10: at YMBL Tournament

Sept. 13: Bridge City*

Sept. 16: at Vidor*

Sept. 20: Lumberton*

Sept. 23: at Jasper*

Sept. 27: WO-S*

Sept. 30: Silsbee*

Oct. 7: at Bridge City*

Oct. 11: Vidor*

Oct. 14: at Lumberton*

Oct. 18: Jasper*

Oct. 21: at WO-S*

Oct. 25: at Silsbee*

* * *

VIDOR

Aug. 9: Hamshire-Fannett

Aug. 11-13: at Silsbee Tournament

Aug. 12: Beaumont United

Aug. 16: at Hardin-Jefferson

Aug. 19: Hardin

Aug. 23: Sulphur

Aug. 25-27: at Dayton Tournament

Aug. 30: at Nederland

Sept. 2: Deweyville

Sept. 6: WO-S*

Sept. 8-10: at YMBL Tournament

Sept. 13: at Silsbee*

Sept. 16: LC-M*

Sept. 20: at Bridge City*

Sept. 27: at Lumberton*

Sept. 30: at Jasper*

Oct. 4: at WO-S*

Oct. 7: Silsbee*

Oct. 11: at LC-M*

Oct. 14: Bridge City*

Oct. 21: Lumberton*

Oct. 25: Jasper*

* * *

WEST ORANGE-STARK

Aug. 19: at Deweyville

Aug. 25-27: at Orangefield Tournament

Aug. 26: Orangefield

Aug. 30: at West Hardin

Sept. 6: at Vidor*

Sept. 8-10: at YMBL Tournament

Sept. 9: Hull-Daisetta

Sept. 13: Lumberton*

Sept. 16: at Jasper*

Sept. 23: at Silsbee*

Sept. 27: at LC-M*

Sept. 30: Bridge City*

Oct. 4: Vidor*

Oct. 7: at Lumberton*

Oct. 11: Jasper*

Oct. 18: Silsbee*

Oct. 21: LC-M*

Oct. 25: at Bridge City*