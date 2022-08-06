Volleyball season gets ‘real’ this week, see full schedules
Published 12:28 am Saturday, August 6, 2022
The ladies, as usual, are on a fast track ahead of the guys on the gridiron, as the 2022 high school volleyball season gets cranked up as non-district plays starts Monday and Tuesday, before schools even start across the area.
Teams got in quick scrimmages at the end of last week as coaches picked their squads and are ready to rip.
Four of the five Orange County teams made the postseason last year.
Bridge City is on a quest to win a third straight District 22-4A crown after going 12-0 in district play last season and making the Class 4A Region III quarterfinals. The Lady Cardinals are sparked by the likes of All-District players Taryn Doiron, Morgan Louvier and Demi Carter. And Coach Savanah DeLuna looks for another big season.
Little Cypress-Mauriceville looks to climb the ladder after notching third-place last season. The Lady Bears have several key players back for Coach Rhonda Williams, who has led them to the postseason every season she has been at the school.
Vidor is led by first-year head coach Brooklyn Sampere. The Lady Pirates made the playoffs for the third time in school history last year and have several key veterans back to spark another nice run.
The Orangefield Lady Bobcats, sparked by long-time coach Ashlee Peevey, are a young team this year after earning the second-place spot out of 22-4A in 2021. Good news for the Lady Bobcats, they are moving back down to Class 3A, but remain in a very competitive district.
The West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs had a great turnout over the course of the summer and look to pull off some surprises by the time 22-4A play rolls around.
Here is a look at the 2022 Orange County volleyball schedules:
ORANGEFIELD
Aug. 9: Lumberton
Aug. 12: at Hamshire-Fannett
Aug. 16: at Liberty
Aug. 18-20: at Bay City Tournament
Aug. 23: at Bridge City
Aug. 25-27: at Orangefield Tournament
Aug. 26: at WO-S
Aug. 30: Deweyville
Sept. 2: Woodville
Sept. 6: at Evadale
Sept. 8-10: at YMBL Tournament
Sept. 9: Kirbyville*
Sept. 13: at Warren*
Sept. 16: at East Chambers*
Sept. 20: Hardin*
Sept. 23: Buna*
Sept. 27: Kountze*
Sept. 30: at Anahuac*
Oct. 4: at Kirbyville*
Oct. 7: Warren*
Oct. 11: East Chambers*
Oct. 14: at Hardin*
Oct. 18: at Buna*
Oct. 21: at Kountze*
Oct. 25: Anahuac*
* * *
BRIDGE CITY
Aug. 9: at Dayton
Aug. 12-13: at Wimberley Tournament
Aug. 16: at Beaumont United
Aug. 23: Orangefield
Aug. 25-27: at Dayton Tournament
Aug. 26: at Hamshire-Fannett
Aug. 30: at Huffman
Sept. 2: at Nederland
Sept. 6: at Tarkington
Sept. 8-10: at YMBL Tournament
Sept. 9: at Silsbee*
Sept. 13: at LC-M
Sept. 20: Vidor*
Sept. 23: at Lumberton*
Sept. 27: at Jasper*
Sept. 30: at WO-S*
Oct. 4: Silsbee*
Oct. 7: LC-M*
Oct. 14: at Vidor*
Oct. 18: Lumberton*
Oct. 21: Jasper*
Oct. 25: WO-S*
* * *
LC-M
Aug. 8: Liberty
Aug. 9: Hardin
Aug. 12: at Pasadena Memorial
Aug. 11-13: at Pasadena Tournament
Aug. 16: Hamshire-Fannett
Aug. 19: at PN-G
Aug. 23: at Deweyville
Aug. 25-27: at Dayton Tournament
Aug. 30: Anahuac
Sept. 9: Hardin-Jefferson
Sept. 8-10: at YMBL Tournament
Sept. 13: Bridge City*
Sept. 16: at Vidor*
Sept. 20: Lumberton*
Sept. 23: at Jasper*
Sept. 27: WO-S*
Sept. 30: Silsbee*
Oct. 7: at Bridge City*
Oct. 11: Vidor*
Oct. 14: at Lumberton*
Oct. 18: Jasper*
Oct. 21: at WO-S*
Oct. 25: at Silsbee*
* * *
VIDOR
Aug. 9: Hamshire-Fannett
Aug. 11-13: at Silsbee Tournament
Aug. 12: Beaumont United
Aug. 16: at Hardin-Jefferson
Aug. 19: Hardin
Aug. 23: Sulphur
Aug. 25-27: at Dayton Tournament
Aug. 30: at Nederland
Sept. 2: Deweyville
Sept. 6: WO-S*
Sept. 8-10: at YMBL Tournament
Sept. 13: at Silsbee*
Sept. 16: LC-M*
Sept. 20: at Bridge City*
Sept. 27: at Lumberton*
Sept. 30: at Jasper*
Oct. 4: at WO-S*
Oct. 7: Silsbee*
Oct. 11: at LC-M*
Oct. 14: Bridge City*
Oct. 21: Lumberton*
Oct. 25: Jasper*
* * *
WEST ORANGE-STARK
Aug. 19: at Deweyville
Aug. 25-27: at Orangefield Tournament
Aug. 26: Orangefield
Aug. 30: at West Hardin
Sept. 6: at Vidor*
Sept. 8-10: at YMBL Tournament
Sept. 9: Hull-Daisetta
Sept. 13: Lumberton*
Sept. 16: at Jasper*
Sept. 23: at Silsbee*
Sept. 27: at LC-M*
Sept. 30: Bridge City*
Oct. 4: Vidor*
Oct. 7: at Lumberton*
Oct. 11: Jasper*
Oct. 18: Silsbee*
Oct. 21: LC-M*
Oct. 25: at Bridge City*