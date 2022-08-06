OFISD has senior citizens passes available to all home events, see details

Published 12:14 am Saturday, August 6, 2022

By Orange Leader

Senior Citizen passes for all Orangefield home events are available for residents over 60. (Mark Pachuca/Orange Leader)

Shaun McAlpin, Orangefield ISD Superintendent, announces that residents of Orangefield ISD and who are 60 years of age or older qualify for a Senior
Citizens Pass.

The Orangefield ISD School Board approved these passes in 1993.

The pass entitles senior citizens free admission to home activities and events sponsored by the Orangefield Independent School District.
To obtain these passes, residents should go to the superintendent’s office, located in the administration building, between 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Proof of
age and residence will be required for all Senior Citizens Pass requests.

