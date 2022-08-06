Historical Society welcomes public to discussion about several local churches

Published 12:14 am Saturday, August 6, 2022

By Orange Leader

The Orange County Historical Society will have its third quarterly program on at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 9) in the educational building of 9th & Elm Church of Christ.

The educational building is located just south of Elm Ave, between 9th & 10th streets.

Sherrill Porterfield, a retired airline stewardess, will be the speaker.

She will give a historical account of several local churches. She is known for her captivating personality, so you don’t want to miss this program, organizers said.

Refreshments will be served. The public is invited.

