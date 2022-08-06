Check out adoption details for Ginny, a young German Shepherd
Published 12:10 am Saturday, August 6, 2022
Meet sweet Ginny, she’s a young German Shepherd mix who is playful, smart and beautiful.
Ginny walks well on a leash, but with even more training would be an awesome family pet.
Please consider adopting or fostering this sweet girl.
Call the West Orange Animal Shelter for more information at 409-883-3468 or visit the Facebook page for more photos and videos.
Search: West Orange, Texas Animal Shelter.