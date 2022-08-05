Sophisticats ready for great year at Orangefield High

The Sophisticats of Orangefield High School have been working hard this summer to prepare for the upcoming football season.

The military officers attended the Centex Dance Officer Camp in Waco and came home with many awards.

The officer awards include Ruby Sweepstakes, most admired and All American officers of camp day two, best overall creative choreography award, and All American officers of the week.

Individual awards include All American Honorable Mention, Asia Tran; All American Rosie Kovatch, Shea Pietz, and Georgia Jones; Kick Company, Georgia Jones, Shea Pietz, and Haley West; Miss High Kick, Shea Pietz; All American Dance Company Shea Pietz and Georgia Jones; and outstanding performance in dance, Shea Pietz.

The social officers also attended a one-day intensive in Baytown to learn leadership and team building skills to help make the season fun and exciting.

Military Officers are Lt. Haley West, 1st Lt. Georgia Jones, Captain Shea Pietz, Lt. Rosie Kovatch and Lt. Asia Tran.

Social Officers are Secretary Landri Bertrand, Vice President Haven Nowlin, President Karleigh Engle and Historian Makayla Merendino.