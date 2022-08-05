Orange County 4-H invites YOU to see what the fun is all about

Published 12:10 am Friday, August 5, 2022

By Orange Leader

The open house is from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Orange County Convention & Expo Center, 11475 FM 1442.

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Orange County 4-H invite Orange County residents to the 4-H Open House.

“Join us to learn what 4-H has to offer Orange County Youth,” organizer said.

The event is held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Orange County Convention & Expo Center, 11475 FM 1442.

4-H Club meetings/activities are held after school each month.

Projects include Food and Nutrition, Equine, Sewing/Crafts and Robotics, just to mention a few.

Each member pays a yearly enrollment fee of $30 ($25 if enrolled by Oct. 1).

All project supplies are provided by 4-H, and no additional cost to the member.

“We will have hotdogs, drinks, chips, popcorn, petting zoo and much more to enjoy at Open House,” organizers say.

Each Orange County 4-H club will be presented to answer any questions community members may have. There will be games for the kiddos to play.

For more information, call 409-882-7010 or email orange-tx@ag.tamu.edu.

More News

Sophisticats ready for great year at Orangefield High

Weather officials outline flooding concern for Southeast Texas

Stolen skid steer located in Orange County originated from Jefferson County

Orange County Sheriff’s Office announces raid, plan to close local game room “indefinitely”

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar