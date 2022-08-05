Orange County 4-H invites YOU to see what the fun is all about

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Orange County 4-H invite Orange County residents to the 4-H Open House.

“Join us to learn what 4-H has to offer Orange County Youth,” organizer said.

The event is held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Orange County Convention & Expo Center, 11475 FM 1442.

4-H Club meetings/activities are held after school each month.

Projects include Food and Nutrition, Equine, Sewing/Crafts and Robotics, just to mention a few.

Each member pays a yearly enrollment fee of $30 ($25 if enrolled by Oct. 1).

All project supplies are provided by 4-H, and no additional cost to the member.

“We will have hotdogs, drinks, chips, popcorn, petting zoo and much more to enjoy at Open House,” organizers say.

Each Orange County 4-H club will be presented to answer any questions community members may have. There will be games for the kiddos to play.

For more information, call 409-882-7010 or email orange-tx@ag.tamu.edu.