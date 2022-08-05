Lady Bobcat Rawls ready to ‘net’ a huge year

ORANGEFIELD – It’s going to be another highly anticipated sports season for Orangefield senior Harleigh Rawls.

It’s time for volleyball season to crank up, but for Rawls, it’s just Round One of a four-round journey.

Rawls has been a Lady Bobcat standout in volleyball, basketball, softball and track the last couple seasons.

“I’m excited to get things going and I’m ready for another busy year,” said Rawls. “I like to stay busy and active and I love all the sports I’m competing in and I’m glad to get all the support from my coaches and teammates.”

Rawls is aiming to help lift the Lady Bobcats to another playoff berth under long-time head coach Amy Peevey. Orangefield made the playoffs last year, finishing second in a rugged District 22-4A. Now, the Lady Bobcats are looking forward to battling teams in Class 3A again after moving down a classification.

“We’re excited about playing in 3A again and we’ve played a lot of those teams when I was a sophomore in district, plus we see a lot of them in non-district,” said Rawls. “Teams like Hardin and Kountze, they are for real. Hardin is like a 3A state powerhouse every year. There are going to be some tough teams, so we’re going to have to be prepared.”

Rawls is anxious to be one of the senior leaders of a young Lady Bobcat squad this year.

“We lost a great senior class last year but we have some young players ready to step in and do well,” said Rawls. “We’re really getting better and better in each practice and you can see everyone’s confidence grow.”

Rawls is ready to step up her game going into her final season.

“I have mainly been at my best when I’m setting the ball, serving or digging,” said Rawls. “This season I want to be stronger at the net with my hitting game.”

Of course, Rawls’ main focus is being a key cog on the volleyball court before she becomes instrumental in her other sports.

She was an All-District performer in both basketball and softball last season and qualified for regionals in the throwing events in track.

“I work hard to be the best I can be in everything I play in but the main goals are winning our district in each sport and advancing in the playoffs,” said Rawls. “That’s what it is all about, winning and enjoying all the fun times with your teammates.”

Here is a look at the Lady Bobcat 2022 schedule:

ORANGEFIELD

Aug. 9: Lumberton

Aug. 12: at Hamshire-Fannett

Aug. 16: at Liberty

Aug. 18-20: at Bay City Tournament

Aug. 23: at Bridge City

Aug. 25-27: at Orangefield Tournament

Aug. 26: at WO-S

Aug. 30: Deweyville

Sept. 2: Woodville

Sept. 6: at Evadale

Sept. 8-10: at YMBL Tournament

Sept. 9: Kirbyville*

Sept. 13: at Warren*

Sept. 16: at East Chambers*

Sept. 20: Hardin*

Sept. 23: Buna*

Sept. 27: Kountze*

Sept. 30: at Anahuac*

Oct. 4: at Kirbyville*

Oct. 7: Warren*

Oct. 11: East Chambers*

Oct. 14: at Hardin*

Oct. 18: at Buna*

Oct. 21: at Kountze*

Oct. 25: Anahuac*