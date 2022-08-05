1 arrest, numerous code violations as Sheriff’s Office drops in on 2 game rooms Thursday

Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division performed two separate game room compliance checks on Thursday.

The first was at The Getaway Game Room, 2610 N. Main St. in Vidor, and the second was the Rose City Fuel Mart Game Room, 23841 Interstate 10 in Rose City.

While at The Getaway Game Room, law enforcement noticed the game room was out of compliance with several portions of the Orange County Gaming Regulations.

After a complete investigation, more than 15 violations were discovered.

Orange County Health and Code Enforcement Deputy Director James Scales arrived and began the process of terminating this business operation indefinitely.

Orange County Emergency Services District No. 1 was also contacted due to the establishment being outside fire code requirements.

“The Orange County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, the Orange County Health and Code Enforcement, and the OCESD #1 for working together to revoke this establishment’s ability to operate and for future civil prosecution of the suspect(s),” a release said.

Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division were looking for a wanted fugitive at The Fuel Mart Game Room on Thursday.

Once inside, law enforcement noticed the armed security guard and the on-duty clerk participating in gambling promotion and keeping a gambling place, which authorities said are state law violations.

Detectives contacted the Orange County Criminal Investigations Division to assist with evidence and contraband collection.

During the investigation, numerous items were collected, including an amount of U.S. currency, circuit boards and other items.

Rose City Marshal’s Office arrived and assisted with the investigation, as well

Numerous persons were identified who were illegally gambling, and one misdemeanor warrant arrest was made.

“The Orange County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Orange County District Attorney’s Office and the Rose City Marshal’s Office for working together to investigate this establishment for future civil and potentially criminal prosecution of the suspect(s),” a release said.

This investigation is ongoing for “engaging in organized criminal activity,” accoding to the Sheriff’s Office.