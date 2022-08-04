Orange County Sheriff’s Office announces raid, plan to close local game room “indefinitely”

VIDOR — Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division performed a Game Room compliance check Wednesday at the Double Diamond Game Room.

Once inside the location at 5320 N. Main in Vidor, law enforcement officials said they noticed the game room was out of compliance with several portions of the Orange County Gaming Regulations Ordinance, as well as violating state law.

“Orange County Health and Code Enforcement Deputy Director James Scales was contacted for the ordinance violations and arrived and began the process of terminating the process of this business operating, indefinitely,” a release from the Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives seized an amount of U.S. currency and other items that will be used as evidence in this case.

An investigation into engaging in organized criminal activity is ongoing, police said.

In a release, the Sheriff’s Office thanked the Orange County Health and Code Enforcement and Orange County District Attorney’s Office “for working together to revoke this establishment’s ability to operate and for future prosecution of the suspect(s).”

Sheriff’s Office remains “committed to ridding Orange County of these crime-attracting establishments,” police said.