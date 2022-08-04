Nonprofits serving tourism have avenue for Orange County grants

The Orange County Hotel/Motel Tax committee has released applications for non-profit entities within Orange County to apply for a portion of the County’s Hotel/Motel Tax funds.

Any 501(C) organization in Orange County that attracts visitors to Orange County can make an application to the committee.

There are a number of restrictions by state law as to how the funds can be utilized.

Convention Centers and Visitor Information Centers

Registration of convention delegates

Advertising, solicitations and promotions that directly promote tourism and the hotel and convention industry

Promotions of the arts that directly promote tourism and the hotel and convention industry

Historical restoration and preservation activities that directly promote tourism and the hotel and convention industry

Sporting event expenses that substantially increase economic activity at hotels

Certain portions of sporting facilities

Shuttle services for convention activities

The application and guidelines are available on the Orange County Economic Development Corporation’s website at orangecountyedc.com.

Applications will be accepted through Aug. 31 at 5 p.m.

Applied funds must be for activities occurring Oct. 1, 2022, through Sept. 30, 2023.

The Hotel/Motel Tax Committee reviews the applications and holds a public hearing at a later date. An open meetings notification will be published.

Those submitting applications will be notified directly. The committee makes recommendations to the Orange County Commissioner’s Court for expenditure of the funds, which will be disbursed through a post-event reimbursement evaluation once all supporting documentation are received.

Applications may be submitted via email to mlayne@orangecountyedc.com or delivered by mail or in person to 123 S. 6th Street, Orange, Texas 77630, Attention: Megan Layne.