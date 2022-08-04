City of Orange installing historic signs

Published 12:14 am Thursday, August 4, 2022

By Orange Leader

(Photo courtesy of City of Orange)

The City of Orange is installing signs informing residents and visitors that they are in the Old Orange Historic District.

The Old Orange Historic District is the area bounded by 15th Street, Simmons Drive, Green Avenue and the properties on the north side of Park Avenue.

“The purpose of the signs is to promote the importance of preserving our heritage and raise awareness of the regulations pertaining to the historic district,” a city release said.

