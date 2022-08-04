Backpacks & Hair Cuts welcomes all families in need this Saturday

Destiny Church, in partnership with Hair & CO. salon, is hosting Backpacks & Hair Cuts on Saturday.

The event is from noon to 2:30 p.m. at both locations and any child in attendance is gifted a free haircut and backpack filled with school supplies.

The event will also have sno-cones, cotton candy and a dunking booth for children to enjoy.

Pastor Johnny Asevedo of Destiny Church looks forward to serving Orange County in furtherance of his ministry goal of meeting the immediate needs of the people.

“This is our third annual event; we started in 2020,” he said. “It’s right along the lines of who we are, seeing a need and filling it. It’s been successful every year, and we’ve been able to help families.”

His invitation to the community reflects this; there is no pre-registration required, and families don’t need to bring documents proving their need.

“There are no strings attached, and you don’t have to be a member,” he said. “A lot of cities have been contacting us, from Lake Charles to Silsbee. We want people to know that anybody can come out.”

Saturday’s event takes place at the Destiny Church parking lot, 3423 Martin Street in Orange, as well as Hair & CO., which is located at 1541 Strickland Drive in Orange. The entities are located around the corner from each other on the same block.

The take-home giveaways are processes by volunteers in the church parking lot, and those in need of a haircut are serviced in the salon.

To host this event, Destiny Church partners with neighboring ministries, organizations and businesses. Some of these are Kona Ice of East Beaumont, Coco Extravagant Shop, Grave Giving and Life Church.

Grace Giving of Pinehurst will have gently used clothing available, and new shoes will be given away at the event on a first-come, first-serve basis.

There will be clear backpacks for any child who needs one due to changes in school safety policies.

Some local school districts requiring a clear or mesh backpack include West Orange-Cove ISD, Beaumont ISD and Port Arthur ISD.

Ramona Walker, of Hair & Co., also looks forward to serving Orange County during the event.

“We are so honored to team up with Pastor Johnny and give back to the community,” Walker said.

“All of us at Hair & CO. love our friends at Destiny Church and are happy to see this annual Back to School event continue on and grow each year.”

Should any member of the community wish to partner with the annual Backpacks & Hair Cuts, Destiny Church can be reached at 409-332-7514.

— By Shari Hardin