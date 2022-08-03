Supply chain issues cause delay to West Orange-Stark stadium upgrades, district says

Published 2:31 pm Wednesday, August 3, 2022

By Van Wade

West Orange-Stark running back/defensive back Jamal Shaw gets in a good stretch before a Mustangs practice. (Van Wade/Orange Leader)

The new press box at Dan Hooks Stadium at West Orange-Stark High School remains on hold for the 2022 season due to many supply shortages due to COVID, as well as what is eventually going to be an amazing Event Center.

Many supplies for both structures remain on back order, official said.

When the supplies do come, WO-S students and staff will be thrilled about what the final outcome will be.

West Orange-Cove Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Rickie Harris issued a statement Wednesday expressing disappointment with the news.

“The press box and the Event Center have large curtain walls that are only made by one company in the U.S. and number one in the world, Conair,” Harris said. “The company experienced a supply shortage and now is experiencing a back order to go back to at least February of 2021. We are hoping that they will arrive soon.

“In the meantime, we have no choice but to use the press box on the visitor’s side of the stadium again this year. Please be assured that we are doing all we can to prepare these facilities so our students, staff and community can enjoy what they voted for. Thank you for your continued support, and GO MUSTANGS!”

More News

Area police officers to return to duty after grand jury decision on fatal July shooting

Construction of Battlin’ Bear Stadium timeline leads to change in Week 1 schedule; see the details

Nationwide true crime podcast focuses on 31-year-old Orange County cold case killing

United Christian Care Center helps low-income families with food, more

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar