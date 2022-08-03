Supply chain issues cause delay to West Orange-Stark stadium upgrades, district says

The new press box at Dan Hooks Stadium at West Orange-Stark High School remains on hold for the 2022 season due to many supply shortages due to COVID, as well as what is eventually going to be an amazing Event Center.

Many supplies for both structures remain on back order, official said.

When the supplies do come, WO-S students and staff will be thrilled about what the final outcome will be.

West Orange-Cove Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Rickie Harris issued a statement Wednesday expressing disappointment with the news.

“The press box and the Event Center have large curtain walls that are only made by one company in the U.S. and number one in the world, Conair,” Harris said. “The company experienced a supply shortage and now is experiencing a back order to go back to at least February of 2021. We are hoping that they will arrive soon.

“In the meantime, we have no choice but to use the press box on the visitor’s side of the stadium again this year. Please be assured that we are doing all we can to prepare these facilities so our students, staff and community can enjoy what they voted for. Thank you for your continued support, and GO MUSTANGS!”